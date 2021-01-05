Dutch Fork grad Bryce Thompson declares for NFL Draft

Dutch Fork grad Bryce Thompson is heading to the pros.

The Tennessee Cornerback announcing on instagram Tuesday morning he’ll skip his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

“Words can’t describe how honored I am to fulfill my lifelong dream, and I am ready for the challenge,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram post.”I will forever be a Volunteer and am honored to have been a part of this team. I love you Vol Nation and can’t thank you enough for what you guys have done for me and my family.”

Thompson appeared in all 10 games for the Vols this season, logging 36 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He made eight interceptions in his Vols career.

