Fairfield County Coroner releases the identity of a man who died in a motor vehicle accident on I-77 last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the identity of a man who died after a motor vehicle accident on I-77 on December 30. Investigators say 41-year-old Steve Martin Hutto was traveling southbound on I-77, near mile marker 50, when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and collided with a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The Coroner’s Office says Hutto was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.