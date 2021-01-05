FDA warns of false negative coronavirus test results

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A COVID-19 test might give people a false sense of their status, as the Food and Drug Administration says some test results can return false negatives. The warning was made Monday, with the FDA advising health care providers of the potential for wrong results if the test isn’t administered correctly. The test by Curative Labs can be the reason for this, because their lab tests use a saliva swab which is analyzed for the virus’ genetic material.