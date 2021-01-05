Harvest Hope CEO Wendy Broderick passes away

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Harvest Hope Food Bank announced that their Chief Executive Officer, Wendy Broderick passed away. Harvest Hope released the following statement about her passing.

“Wendy Broderick courageously led Harvest Hope Food Bank through a global pandemic while privately battling a significant health challenge. During her time as CEO, Wendy transformed our organization serving countless individuals during trying times and leaving a strong foundation for the work to continue. We are deeply saddened to lose our leader, friend, mother and servant.”

Broderick has been Harvest Hope’s CEO since May 2019.