KCSO arrests two individuals in connection with convenience store burglary

1/2 Anthony Yourn Anthony Yourn Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Shaun Pruitt Shaun Pruitt Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged for a convenience store burglary that took place on White Pond Road Monday morning. Authorities say the men attempted to gain access to the store’s ATM machine. Deputies say the store owner, who lives close by, was alerted by his surveillance system which prompted him to call 911 and respond to the scene. Officials say the suspects fled the scene in a black 2020 Ford Ranger when the store owner arrived. Officials say a deputy was able to catch up with the fleeing suspects near Highways 521 and 261, and the suspects were arrested for stolen items.

Anthony Deewayne Yourn, 39, of Georgia and Shaun Pruitt, 38, of North Carolina each face charges of burglary 2nd degree, safecracking, larceny and conspiracy.

Authorities believe the suspects may be connected to at least six burglaries from at least four different counties in South Carolina.