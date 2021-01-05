Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster & wife test positive for COVID-19

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Foster says he tested positive on Sunday while his wife tested positive on Monday.

According to Foster, although he tested negative last week on Tuesday, he started to feel bad on Thursday before getting his results.

The sheriff says both he and his wife are showing mild symptoms, as he has a low grade temperature and is working from home.

He also says he’s praying that he, his wife and other COVID-19 victims can survive this virus.