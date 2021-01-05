Polls open for the Senate run-off election in Georgia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Election Day in Georgia, where the two Senate run-off elections will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue got a presidential boost less than 12 hours before the polls opened, with President Trump holding a rally in the state. Before the rally in Dalton, Georgia, both announced they will oppose the Electoral College’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock also received high-profile support in Atlanta last night. If Ossoff and Warnock both win, the Senate will be split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

This election comes after audio was released of President Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In it, the president is heard pressuring Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election in Georgia.