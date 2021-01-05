Riverbanks Zoo offering “Free Fridays” for Richland and Lexington County residents through February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you live in Richland County or Lexington County, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is giving you free admission every Friday throughout this month and February. You must reserve timed tickets on Riverbanks’ website.

If you’re bringing a group, each person over 18 years old must show proof of residency. You can show your state driver’s license or photo ID, a property tax statement or your vehicle registration.

Face masks are required to enter the zoo.