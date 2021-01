Sheriff Leon Lott sworn in for seventh term as Richland County Sheriff

1/2 IMG 6860 Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sworn in for seventh term

2/2 IMG 6858 Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sworn in for seventh term



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the past 24 years, Leon Lott has been the Sheriff of Richland County and Tuesday, he was sworn in for four more. This will be Sheriff Lott’s seventh term.

Sheriff Lott was first elected to the post back in 1996. He says his longevity in the position is a credit to his deputies.

The Bible Sheriff Lott swore on was a gift from his dad from 1968.