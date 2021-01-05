U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy launches “Thank a Law Enforcement Officer” campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced the launch of his office’s “Thank a Law Enforcement Officer” campaign. In this campaign, McCoy urges South Carolinians to send letters to law enforcement in their area, thanking them for all they do.

“Each and every day, our law enforcement officers put on their uniforms and leave the safety of their homes and the comfort of their families to protect and serve our communities,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Some days on the job, they are put in extremely dangerous situations; and, unfortunately, some give their lives to protect ours. This campaign ensures our law enforcement officers know how much we appreciate their sacrifice. We stand with them as they work to make our communities safer.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCoy encourages those participating to mail their letters rather than dropping them off in person.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will receive letters to be distributed to law enforcement. Those wishing to send letters this way should send their letters to the following address:

United States Attorney’s Office

Attn: Law Enforcement Coordinator

1441 Main Street, Suite 500

Columbia, SC 29201

Lori.Vernali@usdoj.gov