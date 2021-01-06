Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence enters NFL draft, likely No. 1 overall pick

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday, one day after finishing second in the Heisman balloting to winner DeVonta Smith (Alabama).

He made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter:

Lawrence is widely expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft. The former Clemson quarterback finished his college career with a 34-2 record, fifth-best in the history of the FBS.