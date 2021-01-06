Electoral College certification set for Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is set for Wednesday afternoon. The certification of a U.S. presidential election is normally a quiet event, but things will likely look different this year.

Vice President Mike Pence will oversee the joint session of Congress, at which he’ll be required to announce Joe Biden as president-elect. According to the Constitution, the Vice President’s role is merely ceremonial, where he will open envelopes that show Electoral College votes and announce the winner. President Trump, however, is putting pressure on Pence to do more, on Tuesday, tweeting “The vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors”.

13 GOP Senators and more than 140 House Republicans say they plan to reject Biden’s electors. As the congressional face-off takes place, some Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital for the “March to Save America.”

The president also spoke at the rally.