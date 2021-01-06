Raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Virtual Red Shoe Run!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia in the Virtual Red Shoe Run!

You can register for the 5K run or the 10K run by January 22.

Below are the ticket prices to register for the 5K and the 10K:

5K: Nov. 24 – Jan. 18 – $25

5K: Jan. 19 – 22 – $30

10K: Nov. 24 – Jan. 18 – $30

10K: Jan. 19 – 22 – $35

The tickets come with a performance t-shirt but mail delivery will cost extra.

Run times need to be uploaded by January 23 and awards will be given on the 24.

To register, visit Strictly Running’s sign up website by clicking here.