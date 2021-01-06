RCSD: Second arrest made in fatal shooting on Broad River Rd last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Broad River Road last month. Deputies say 18-year-old Tyler Boages was arrested on Monday at a home in Cayce and has been charged with murder for killing a man on December 22.

During the incident, deputies say they were called to 1327 Broad River Road where a car had crashed into a building. Investigators say the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jaquan Allen was arrested back on December 30, in connection with the murder.

Deputies say both men are being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.