Columbia residents react to attack at the U.S. Capitol by angry protestors

People around the world watched the U.S. Capitol as it was being attacked

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Leaders from across the country, including many here in South Carolina were not the only ones reacting to the more than four hour attack unfold on their television screens on Capitol Hill.

Some without any political affiliation say Wednesday January 6th, 2021 we witnessed a historic moment of horror.