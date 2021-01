CPD: Woman charged with attempted murder for November shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police have arrested a woman accused of a shooting in November that caused a man to suffer life-threatening injuries. Vanessa Brown is charged with attempted murder for the incident on November 28 at Randall Avenue.

According to investigators, Brown shot her male friend after an argument. Police say he’s still hospitalized.

Brown is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.