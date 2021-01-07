Gamecock women’s basketball on pause, postpones Georgia game

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina women’s basketball team is pausing all activities, after the results of Wednesday’s COVID-19 testing.

Until further test results are received, all activities are postponed.

As a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program, Thursday’s game against Georgia has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com (PDF).

At this time, no makeup date has been determined, but tickets for the Jan. 7 Georgia game will be honored on the makeup date for the matchup. South Carolina women’s basketball season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information.

The No. 5/4 Gamecocks are next scheduled to play at #10/8 Kentucky on Sun., Jan. 10.