President Trump returns to twitter, ‘ I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, mayhem’

Washington, DC (WOLO) — 24 hours after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol to protest the certification of the electoral votes of President -Elect Joe Biden, President Trump is speaking out. Trump condemning the brutal attack and vandalism that took place in a more than 4 hour period at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

While The president’s accounts for Facebook and Instagram have been blocked, the Commander in Chief was able to speak to the nation via Twitter. Trump took to the social media site Thursday responding to the violence that erupted at the Capitol and led to the death of five people, at least 52 arrests.

In the post the President said the people who infiltrated the Capitol building have defiled the seat of American democracy. He went on to say, that like all Americans he is “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem” adding, ” those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction do not represent our country. Those who broke the law will pay.”

Thursday, President -Elect Biden spoke out about the attacks placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of President Trump during a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware saying,