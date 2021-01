CPD looking for woman accused of stabbing another woman last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police need your help to find a woman wanted for attempted murder for a stabbing last month. Authorities say, on December 26, Mary Goodwin is accused of stabbing a woman after an argument about a man.

According to investigators, the victim suffered serious injuries and is still in the hospital. If you know where Goodwin is, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.