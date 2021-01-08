RCSD: Teen wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 17-year-old

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are looking for a teen wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 17-year-old last month.

Authorities say Syncier Miller, 18, is facing assault charges at this time.

According to investigators, on December 21, they responded to a shooting around 8:40 p.m. on Shagbark Avenue, where a 16-year-old was shot in the lower body; he was later taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, deputies say a 17-year-old was shot and dropped off at Prisma Health Richland where he later died from his injuries.

If you know where Miller is, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.