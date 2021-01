DHEC reports 4,576 new cases of Covid-19, 52 new deaths Saturday

COLOMBIA (WOLO): Saturday, January 9th, DHEC reported 4,576 new cases of covid-19.

52 more South Carolinians have died.

Of the 15,046 most recent tests given, 30.4% were reported positive.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina has reported 320,105 positive coronavirus cases, and 5,267 deaths.