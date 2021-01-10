Man found fatally shot in car early Sunday, Sumter police investigating

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Police are investigating after finding a man fatally shot in a car around 4am Sunday morning.

Officers with the Sumter Police Department say they were called to a report of shots fired when they found the car on Bultman Drive, near Walton Drive. They say the vehicle was struck my gunfire and the driver, 21 year old Kayaun Mytrell Daniels, was wounded.

Daniels was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he was pronounced dead

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office notified the family and has scheduled an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

There may be a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.