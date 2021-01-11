AG Alan Wilson releases SC Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2020 Annual Report for the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force. The report details the task force’s efforts to assist victims, prosecute traffickers and prevent human trafficking in the state.

Leaders say Horry County saw the most human trafficking reports in South Carolina for the second year. The top five counties in the state that saw the most human trafficking reports are as follows:

Horry County Charleston County Greenville County Richland County Anderson County

The Attorney General’s Office noted that these are not necessarily the counties with the most human trafficking as they simply saw the most reports.

“The State Task Force continues its efforts, in collaboration with regional task forces across the state, to raise awareness of the National Human Trafficking Hotline number so victims can reach out for help and community members can report suspected incidents,” said Attorney General Wilson. “We thank members across the state for their determination and hard work in combatting this heinous crime.”

Attorney General Wilson also announced new partnerships with the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

Additionally, First Lady of South Carolina Peggy McMaster shared the governor’s proclamation making January Human Trafficking Awareness Month in South Carolina.

The full annual report can be found here.