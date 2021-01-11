Billion Dollar Weather Disasters on the Rise in the U.S.

We are seeing and increasing number of Billion Dollar Weather Disasters here in the United States. (These numbers are adjusted for inflation over the years.) The first and most important summary of the experts is this:

“2020 is the sixth year in a row in which the United States has been impacted by 10 or more billion-dollar disaster events. Climate change is amplifying extreme weather events, while urban growth in dangerous areas and other factors are exacerbating their impacts.”

Simply put, Climate Change is making these disasters worse – and this is expected to not just continue but get more extreme in the future.