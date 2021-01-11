Hundreds of National Guard troops sent to D.C. for President-elect Biden’s inauguration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hundreds of National Guard troops are heading to Washington D.C. for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. About 1,500 troops, based out of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, traveled Saturday to the nation’s capital.

The units are being called to supplement the D.C. Guard to help with security as well as protecting monuments and buildings. D.C.’s mayor also requested President Trump declare a pre-emergency declaration.

Biden’s inauguration takes place next Wednesday.