Protesters gather outside the office of Rep. Joe Wilson, call for impeachment of the president

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Protesters gathered outside of Congressman Joe Wilson’s office in West Columbia Monday afternoon. The demonstration was organized by a group called “Patriots for Democracy.”

Those who participated are calling for the impeachment of the president and they also accuse Congressman Wilson of supporting the insurrection which erupted into violence last week.

Representative Wilson was not at his office Monday.

After last week’s riots, the congressman denounced the violence that took place following the pro-trump protest.