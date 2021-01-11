RCSD looking for truck seen leaving the area of a shooting on Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a truck that was seen leaving the area of a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. Deputies believe the driver of the truck has information about the shooting.

Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Green Springs Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities say the men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, witnesses told them they saw three men approach a residence prior to hearing gunshots, and the three men were scene leaving the area in a white truck.

Deputies believe the truck is a white 90’s style Ford Ranger or similar vehicle.