SC for Ed calls for all SC schools to move online during the coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC for Ed is calling for all school districts in the Palmetto State to have only virtual classes during the pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, the organization said having in-person classes before taking steps to reduce the spread of the virus is dangerous. This comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported, last week, that there are more than 7,400 COVID-19 cases in schools statewide.

There are multiple school districts in the Midlands that are still on a virtual schedule this week. A full list of those districts can be found here.