White House flags flying at half-staff to honor lives of police officers lost after Capitol riot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The White House and other federal buildings are flying flags at half-staff to honor two Capitol Police officers who have died.

Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries he sustained when President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol last week. Officer Howard Liebengood responded to that riot, but he died by suicide after the event.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.

Four other people died after Wednesday’s storming of the capitol.