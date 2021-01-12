AP: Complaint filed against SC AG over election challenge

Columbia, S.C. (AP)–South Carolina’s top prosecutor is facing a disciplinary complaint, accused of supporting a “false and frivolous” lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The filing by a Columbia attorney accuses Attorney General Alan Wilson and 16 other Republican attorneys general of helping fan the flames of insurrection that engulfed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Tuesday that the complaint was made to the South Carolina Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Wilson’s spokesman called the filing “pure partisan politics” and declined further comment.

Five people died amid the rioting by President Donald Trump’s supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.