Impeachment vote could come Wednesday if 25th Amendment is not invoked

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The House is moving forward with attempts to remove President Donald Trump from office before his term ends next week. Tuesday, the House is expected to vote on a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

If the 25th Amendment is not invoked, they could take up an impeachment vote on Wednesday. It would come exactly one week after a violent mob breached the capitol, looking to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The single article of impeachment charges the president with incitement of insurrection for his role in the riots.

In a letter to colleagues, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposed impeachment, but did suggest other responses, including censure of the president.

President Trump spoke to the media outside of the White House on Tuesday. When asked about his role in what happened at the Capitol, he said, in part, “people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.”