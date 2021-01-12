Local Living: Free Fridays and MLK Virtual Food Drive

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some Midlands events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, check out Free Fridays at Riverbanks Zoo, if you are a resident of Richland or Lexington County.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is offering free admission every Friday throughout January and February.

You must reserve timed tickets on the zoo’s website, and you will need to show proof of residency.

Face masks are required to enter the zoo.

For more information, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/calendar

And looking to give back in the New Year?

You can give back, by helping feed those in need with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Honor the Dream” virtual food drive.

The drive is hosted by the City of Columbia, Richland school district one, and the MLK Jr. Memorial Foundation.

The drive benefits Harvest Hope Food Bank.

You can make a monetary donation by going to Harvest Hope’s website, click here for more information https://www.harvesthope.org/

The food drive ends Monday January 18, 2021.