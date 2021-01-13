Clemson announces 2021 baseball schedule



CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2021 Tiger baseball slate features a 50-game schedule, including 28 home games and 12 ACC series. All games and times are subject to change based on inclement weather, COVID-19 protocols and other scheduling adjustments. Fans can refer HERE to the most up-to-date schedule throughout the 2021 season. The 2021 Clemson softball schedule is slated to be released within the next week as well.



The Tigers’ six ACC home series are against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville and Duke, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at North Carolina, Boston College, NC State, Miami (Fla.), Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Tigers are not scheduled to play Pittsburgh during the regular season.

Clemson, who is set to begin its 124th season, starts Feb. 19 with the first of three games against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers and Gamecocks then square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, Feb. 26 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The two teams play again the following day, this time at Fluor Field in Greenville, before concluding the series at South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 28. The two rivals have met 324 times.

The regular season continues with 12 consecutive weekends of ACC action. All times for away games will be released at a later date.

#Clemson's 2021 baseball schedule is out… Tigers open against Cincy. The rivalry series is Feb. 26-28. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/JQkdQ5TMNx — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 13, 2021