Hospitals running out of appointment slots as COVID vaccine access expands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – People trying to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine shots inundated South Carolina health care providers with thousands of phone calls Wednesday morning.

It was the first day people ages 70 and older could register to get the vaccine in the state.

More than one hospital said it had already run out of appointment slots by Wednesday afternoon.

Hospitals and other providers are still vaccinating health care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities as well.

Health officials urged patience as the state onboards more vaccine sites. The health department said it was also looking to hire 150 or more people to staff the agency’s own vaccination clinics.