LIVE UPDATE on the Wednesday morning plane crash in the Rosewood area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A small aircraft crashed into the yard of a home in the Rosewood area Wednesday morning. ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin has been on scene all day, following any developments and she gave us a live update from the neighborhood where it all happened.

Officials say a small plane crashed into the back of the home, causing it to catch on fire. The home is located about a mile from Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport. Investigators tell us one person was home at the time of the crash, but she was able to grab her pets and get out safely. Columbia Fire Chief Jenkins says she suffered minor injuries, unrelated to the crash, as she was leaving her house.

ABC Columbia spoke to several neighbors who were home when the crash happened. William Monteith has lived across the street for 60 years and says being so close to the airport, plane crashes have happened over the years, but nothing like this.

Columbia Fire and police were out on the scene within minutes of the crash and were able to put the fire out quickly.

The Richland County Coroner was on scene as well, but we haven’t received any information regarding the pilot of the plane, or even where the plane was headed.

We’re told the coroner is working with NTSB to do any kind of body recovery.