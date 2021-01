Richland School District Two holding emergency meeting to discuss extending eLearning period

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees announced that they will hold an emergency meeting, on Wednesday, to discuss whether or not they should extend the district’s eLearning period for all students. The original eLearning period ran through January 15.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and the public is welcome to watch via a livestream.