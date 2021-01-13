SC Attorney General Alan Wilson joins AG coalition in condemning attack on U.S. Capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a coalition of 50 state attorney’s general in condemning last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Our Constitution guarantees everyone the right to protest peacefully, but the First Amendment does not shelter those who kill, injure, or destroy property, no matter their cause,” Attorney General Wilson said.

The coalition says they sent a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen to condemn the acts from Capitol Hill.

The letter reads, in part, “We all just witnessed a very dark day in America. The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union.”

Click here to read the coalition’s full letter.