SLED: Former Kershaw Co. deputy charged with assault, misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a former deputy with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office faces charges of assault and battery second degree and misconduct in office. Investigators say the charges stem from an incident that occurred on October 15, in which 36-year-old Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith used an unreasonable amount of force while apprehending an individual displaying noncompliance.

Authorities say Goldsmith was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.