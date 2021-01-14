Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross announces he’s returning for next season

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross will try to defy the odds and get back on the football field in 2021. He announced tonight he would be doing it in Death Valley next season.

The Tigers star wide out posted on his social media that he would be returning to Clemson next season for his senior year.

Run Dat 💩 Back One Time, Year 4 Otw .. #FREEFED🔓 pic.twitter.com/S0FCpeEruK — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 15, 2021

Last spring, Ross underwent surgery on a rare congenital neck issue and was uncertain if he would ever be able to play football again. Throughout the 2020 season, head coach Dabo Swinney shared that Ross was recovering better than expected and would try to play after rehabbing.

Ross was expected to be the Tigers’ top receiving threat this season, and looks to occupy that No. 1 spot in the pass game if fully healthy in 2021. In his two seasons with Clemson, Ross has 1,865 receiving yards to go along with 17 touchdowns.