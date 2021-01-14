Costco to no longer offer in-store photo services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Costco customers will no longer be able to get in-store photo services. Costco says, beginning February 14, it will close the photo department in all of its stores. That means services like passport photos, photo restoration and home movie transfers will not be available any more.

However, Costco says some related services can still be requested online for delivery. They include prints, photo greetings cards, photo gifts and business printing products.