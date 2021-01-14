Dollar General offering bonus for employees who receive a coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dollar General is offering its workers a bonus to get a coronavirus vaccine. On Wednesday, the chain announced it will give its workers a one-time payment equivalent to four hours of pay after receiving a completed vaccination.

Dollar General notes its hourly employees face hurdles to getting vaccinated, such as travel time, gas mileage and childcare needs.

Dollar General was deemed an essential retailer and has stayed open throughout the pandemic.