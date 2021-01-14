Orangeburg County man faces charges for trafficking, distribution of cocaine

1/3 WILLIAM BLOOME William Bloome Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/3 DSC 2311 Guns and drugs seized during the bust Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/3 1 Guns seized during the bust Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man on Tuesday when they found cocaine and guns while executing a search warrant. Deputies say 54-year-old William Bloome is charged with three counts of three counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of trafficking cocaine.

“We had been working this investigation for some time now, and this is the result,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “Some of the narcotics we located were found hidden in a child’s room.”

Authorities say they had been conducting surveillance on Bloome’s residence for several months now, and drugs had been purchased at the residence by undercover personnel.

Deputies say they found a bag of cocaine in a child’s bedroom, as well as digital scales and guns found in the home. Deputies say one of the guns has already come back as stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.