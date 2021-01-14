President-elect Biden does not take stance on impeachment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President-elect Joe Biden issued a statement late Wednesday night in reaction to the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump. He did not take a position on the impeachment, but instead blamed Trump for inciting last week’s riot at the Capitol. Biden wrote he hopes the Senate will not be too distracted by impeachment proceedings to carry out their legislative duties.

He pointed out he will be nominating Cabinet members shortly, who will require senate confirmations.