SC DEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of January 3 – 9, there were 8,635 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

That’s a decrease of 693 initial claims filed from the previous week of December 27 – January 2, where 9,328 initial claims were filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Greenville County had the highest number of claims in the state with 842.

Over the weekend, SC DEW began paying out the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Extension Program, as part of the Continued Assistance Act.

Officials say the PUA will have the following:

Gives an additional 11 weeks of benefits

Maximum number of weeks of PUA benefits increased from 39 weeks to 50 weeks

Individuals receiving PUA benefits from the extension will also get the $300 FPUC (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation)

SC DEW says this is until the expiration of the FPUC program on March 13, 2021.

According to the department, since March 15, 818,855 total initial claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid out a total of more than $4.8 billion since March 15 in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Extended Benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor reported the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week increased to 965,000, the most since late August.

According to the department, 5.3 million Americans are continuing to receive state jobless benefits, which is up from 5.1 million in the previous week.