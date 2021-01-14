SCHP: Pedestrian fatally stuck by vehicle in Orangeburg Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Orangeburg Wednesday night. Troopers say it happened on North Road near Willington Drive after 7 p.m. According to investigators, the pedestrian was hit by the vehicle while walking across North Road, and died on scene.

Authorities say the driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Highway Patrol and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating.