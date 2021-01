Sen. Tim Scott tweets his opposition to the impeachment of President Trump

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Tim Scott took to Twitter to say that an impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation.

An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump. (2/2) — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 12, 2021

He ended by saying he is opposed to impeaching the president.