Big Red Barn in Blythewood opens Warrior PATHH program to assist combat veterans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Big Red Barn in Blythewood opened up their first Warrior PATHH program, which stands for Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes. This is one of the few national non-clinical places aimed to help traumatic growth among post 9-11 combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety and combat stress.

The Warrior PATHH enables men and women to transform times of struggle into strength and growth.