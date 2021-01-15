City officials provide update on their preparations leading to Inauguration Day

1/2 IMG 6131 Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin speaks on the safety measures being taken in Columbia

2/2 IMG 6132 Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook speaks on the safety measures being taken in Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the next several days there will be a stepped up law enforcement presence both inside and outside the State House, out of caution ahead of the inauguration. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Public Safety, as well as the Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they want to ensure the public that they are preparing to protect the safety of everyone, ahead of any possible protests in the state.

The State House will be closed to visitors starting Saturday until next Wednesday.