OCSO seeking person of interest in pocketbook theft case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a person of interest in the theft of a pocketbook from a shopping cart. Deputies say the theft occurred on Tuesday night at a Walmart.

According to investigators, an Orangeburg woman was leaving the business on North Road when she realized she didn’t have her pocketbook. The woman told investigators she returned to the Walmart, thinking she may have left it on her car roof or in her shopping cart, but she was unable to find it. Investigators say security footage shows the woman returning her electric cart, but forgets to take her pocketbook with her. Officials say the footage later shows another woman pick up the pocketbook.

The victim says her pocketbook contained a quantity of cash and personal documents.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.