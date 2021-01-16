DHEC reports 4,671 new covid-19 cases, 64 deaths Saturday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Saturday, DHEC reported 4,671 new cases of covid-19 in South Carolina, and 64 new deaths.

After several days of software issues on the DHEC website that caused incomplete case reporting for several days, has been repaired as of Saturday morning. Today’s data is accurate as of January 14th.

South Carolina now has had 346,880 reported cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,577 confirmed deaths.

Of the most recent test results, DHEC says 22.6% were positive.